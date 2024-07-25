Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE in Osaka, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Finn Balor, Judais, Kenzo Suzuki, Jake Something

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today to promote Friday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor event. I will have live notes on the call available starting at 1:30CT/2:30ET. We hope to have the audio available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features the fallout from Slammiversary and opens with new TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE is in Osaka, Japan at Edion Arena today. The advertised talent includes Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, JD McDonough, Tiffany Stratton, Rey Mysterio, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Dominik Mysterio, Gunther, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Kairi Sane, Iyo Sky, and more.

-We are looking for reports from all WWE live events. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a B grade in our post show poll from 36 percent of the voters. C finished second with 26 percent of the vote. A finished third with 20 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Judais (Michael Cole) is 50. He also worked as Mikael Judas and Murphy.

-Kenzo Suzuki is 50.

-Finn Balor (Fergal Devitt) is 43.

-Jake Something (Jacob Doyle) is 35.