AEW Dynamite results (4/23): Barnett’s live review of Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander in an Owen Hart Foundation tournament semifinal match, The Young Bucks vs. Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 290)

April 23, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring and brought out Master P, a New Orleans native. Excalibur and Ian Riccaboni were at the commentary table. Master P gave a brief introduction to the show and brought out new Trios Champions The Opps. Samoa and Master P did some call and response with the crowd and Joe said they were there to celebrate. Joe thanked Master P for everything he does for the City of New Orleans and they plugged his charity for Student Athletes.

Before Joe could formally begin his celebration the Death Riders music played and Marina Shafir walked out through the crowd. They swarmed The Opps in the ring using Shafir as a distraction and Moxley choked Joe against the ropes. Moxley came face to face with Master P, but before he could do anything Joe locked on the Coquina clutch from behind. Master P managed to get in a few cheap shots to the gut. He then narrated the events as Jon Moxley was put to sleep.

The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada then ran down and bailed out Moxley by hitting Joe with a chair. As Moxley got to his feet, Marina Shafir ran into the ring and ushered him away to prevent him from speaking with The Bucks. Swerve Strickland’s music then hit and he headed to the ring to run off The Bucks. Kenny Omega’s music then hit and he walked out on stage. The Young Bucks and Death Riders bailed out from the ringside are and headed to the back through the crowd. The Opps were left standing tall with Omega and Swerve.

Joe got on the microphone and addressed Jon Moxley. He said if he wanted him, he’s got him, and he would choke him out and take back his AEW World Championship.

Backstage, Renee Paquette stood with The Patriarchy and new ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne. She congratulated Nick, but Christian took the title and the credit for Wayne winning the Championship. He asked Wayne if he understood what happens when he listens to him, and Wayne retorted that this is what would have happened for him if he stuck with the plan. Christian said he loved his family and walked away. Back in the arena, Ricochet made his ring entrance. He was followed by Mark Briscoe.

My Take: A brisk opener that didn’t linger on anybody for too long. I assume these are going to be teams for Blood and Guts or Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing.

1. Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet: Briscoe started out hot and landed a series of punches. He then sent Ricochet to the floor with a front kick, and then followed up with a scissor kick through the ropes. They battled on the floor and then the apron, with Ricochet landing a pump kick. Ricochet then decided to taunt the crowd, which gave Briscoe an opportunity to land a dropkick. Both men worked back into the ring and Ricochet was able to pull the referee in front of himself as Briscoe attacked. He then took some cheap shots and tossed Briscoe to the floor…[c]

Briscoe countered a top rope jumping attack with a Manhattan Drop. He followed up with a flying forearm and a running lariat. He then went for a Fisherman Buster and covered for a near fall. Ricochet fired back to start a comeback, but it was interrupted quickly by a suplex. Briscoe then attempted a Froggy Boy, but Ricochet avoided it. He then landed a springboard 450 for a close near fall. Ricochet then went back up to the top rope, as the crowd chanted that he sucked. Ricochet paused briefly, and Briscoe met him in the corner to battle.

Both men hit the ropes and Briscoe turned Ricochet inside out with a big lariat. He tried to land a Jay Driller, but Ricochet avoided it. He then tried to roll up Briscoe using the ropes, but Briscoe turned it around and stole the win with a stacked pin.

Mark Briscoe defeated Ricochet at 14:21

After the match, Ricochet took out his frustration on Briscoe with a chair. He then grabbed the golden scissors, but that brought out Kevin Knight to make the save. Ricochet took a shot at Knight, but he ducked and punched Ricochet in the face. Knight then claimed the scissors and Ricochet ran off. The Rock ‘N Roll Express were then shown in the crowd…[c]

My Take: A solid match with a surprising finish. I have to assume Ricochet will get his win back at some point and continue kicking off a feud with Knight in the process.

Tony Schiavone was back in the ring, and introduced FTR. Stokely Hathaway walked out instead and said there had been a change of plans, and introduced them himself. Stokely complained about FTR being suspended for accidentally hitting Tony Schiavone, while people like Hangman Page and Jon Moxley committed acts of terrorism. He called the situation unjust and said he would have the suspension expunged from their record and get their fines reimbursed.

Stokely said as of today, he was the agent for the greatest tag team alive today, and any future conversations would have to go through him. Cash Wheeler got on the microphone and said what happened with Daniel Garcia wasn’t an easy decision for them, and it blamed 2.0 and Garcia for the entire situation. Wheeler said they were done putting people like Adam Copeland and Danny Garcia first, and from now on it was FTR first.

Dax Harwood got on the mic and called out the RNR Express, and asked them to come into the ring with them to give them credit. Harwood called them one of the greatest Tag Teams of all time, and asked them what their greatest match ever was. He didn’t allow them to answer, and said it was Philadelphia with the Midnight Express, and said the Midnight were better than them. Harwood then asked how old they were, and once again wouldn’t let them answer and said they looked 100.

Ricky Morton refused to let the embarrassment continue, and grabbed the mic. Stokely threw and FTR T-Shirt at the RNR Express, and then FTR ambushed them. They gave Morton a spike piledriver, which brought out the Paragon to make a late save…[c]

My Take: FTR vs. The Paragon? I’ll keep an open mind but both teams really need a win at this point.