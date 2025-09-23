WrestlePro “Killer Smokeshow” results: Vetter’s review of Killer Kross vs. Richard Holliday, Mike Santana vs. Jordan Oliver, Megan Bayne vs. B3cca

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WrestlePro “Killer Smokeshow”

September 21, 2025, in Rahway, New Jersey, at the Rahway Rec Center

Streamed live via YouTube.com

This is a gym, and the crowd was maybe 200; the bleachers are sporadically filled, and I have to say I expected a bigger crowd. I’ll add that several wrestlers here were competing in Los Angeles for GCW less than 24 hours ago. Pete Rozato provided commentary; he said this was a sold-out show, which cannot possibly be true based on all the empty seats in the bleachers.

1. Mike Santana vs. Jordan Oliver. Yeah, this could be the main event of most indy shows. An intense lockup to open; Oliver is about 6’2″ and is taller. They traded reversals on the mat. Santana knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. They sped it up and traded armdrags and had a standoff at 2:00. Santana hit a dropkick, some chops, and the Three Amigos rolling suplexes for a nearfall at 4:00. Oliver hit a springboard crossbody block, and his own chops. He applied a Sharpshooter at 6:30, but Santana reached the ropes.

Santana hit a Helluva Kick, then a top-rope superplex at 8:30 and they were both down. They got up and traded punches, and Santana hit some clotheslines and a leaping clothesline; he kipped to his feet and got a pop. He hit an enzuigiri and his kip-up stunner for a nearfall. Oliver ducked Spin The Block (discus clothesline), and he hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 11:30, then some buzzsaw kicks and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. They traded blows, then some rollups. They each hit a Mafia Kick. Santana dropped him stomach-first to the mat. Oliver again avoided Spin the Block, but Santana hit it seconds later for the clean pin. A sharp opener.

Mike Santana defeated Jordan Oliver at 13:35.

2. Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza vs. “The Cosmic Cuties” Ava Everett and LSG in an intergender match. We have couple vs. couple in this one. So, they took turns kissing their betrothed before we got underway. Forza and Bear broke up the kiss-fest, but eventually the Cuties got another one in. Gabby put both Cuties on her shoulders and hit a Samoan Drop at 4:00. She hit a Vader Bomb on Ava for a nearfall. Ava unloaded a series of blows on Bear, as Pete made clear that men can fight women in intergender rules. Bear hit his buttsplash on her sternum for a nearfall at 5:30!

Bear accidentally splashed Gabby in a corner! The Cuties began working over Bear and kept him grounded. Gabby got in and slammed her husband onto LSG for a nearfall at 8:00. Ava hit a dive to the floor on Gabby. In the ring, LSG hit a German Suplex, but Bear popped up and hit a Saito Suplex. LSG hit a pop-up powerbomb on Bronson. He tossed Ava, who caught Bear’s head for a stunner. LSG immediately covered Bronson for the pin! That’s a bit of a surprise! All four of them met in the middle — with the unsuspecting ref standing in the middle of the ring, for a big five-way hug.

LSG and Ava Everett defeated Gabby Forza and Bear Bronson at 9:14.

3. Ben Bishop vs. Vargas. Ben is really tall; again, the first time I saw him, I thought he was Von Wagner, because it’s a good comparison. I’ve noted that Dominican star Vargas has the same look and body shape of Umaga. Vargas shoved Bishop’s face at the bell, and they traded shoulder tackles. They brawled briefly at ringside and got back in at 2:00, where Vargas hit a series of clotheslines in the corner. Bishop hit some hard back elbows and a Flatliner, then a big elbow drop for a nearfall.

Bishop hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 4:30, but Vargas sat up, got up, and they traded more forearm strikes. Vargas hit a leaping clothesline. Vargas hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Bishop hit a big chokeslam for a nearfall at 6:00, and he was shocked he didn’t win there, and he argued with the ref. Vargas hit a standing powerbomb for the pin! Not a long match, but it was hard-hitting.

Vargas defeated Ben Bishop at 6:40.

4. J-Heru vs. Nikos Rikos vs. Tony Vincita vs. Justin Corino vs. David Goldy vs. El Magnifico for the WrestlePro Garden State Title. Rikos is new to me, and he looks a bit like a younger, thinner Eddie Edwards. I’m not sure if I’ve seen Vincita either; he’s a thick, muscular kid who appears to be of Italian heritage. Again, Corino is a mix of QT Marshall and Bobby Roode, and he’s a ring veteran. Goldy is best known for his part on the docu-series on the Monster Factory wrestling school; he’s had a handful of matches in AEW and NJPW Strong. I just saw the masked Magnifico on a different WrestlePro show from last week; the mask only covers his face so his long hair flows everywhere (think Psicosis). Champion J-Heru came out last; I’m most familiar with him for his run in Maine’s Limitless Wrestling.

We got the bell, and everyone surrounded J-Heru and took turns punching him. Magnifico hit a headscissors takedown. Goldy hit some deep armdrags. Vincita nailed a dive through the ropes at 2:30. Goldy hit a Falcon Arrow on J-Heru for a nearfall. Vincita hit a dropkick and a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Magnifico hit a Code Red. We had a big Tower of Doom Spot out of the corner, and everyone was down at 5:30. Vincita hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Vincita hit a release German Suplex on J-Heru. Goldy hit a flying knee to Vincita’s sternum. However, J-Heru pushed Goldy to the floor and stole the pin on Vincita. Good action.

J-Heru defeated Nikos Rikos, Tony Vincita, Justin Corino, David Goldy, and El Magnifico to retain the WrestlePro Garden State Title at 6:34.

* We saw a music video for international pop star B3cca’s No. 1 radio hit “On B3cca, On God.” I haven’t seen this before. She then came to the ring and announced she was going to sing her song! She announced she was going to sing “Plain Jane” instead, but the crowd chanted, “We don’t care!”

5. B3cca vs. Megan Bayne. B3cca attacked her before the bell and slapped her. Bayne, who is much taller, easily knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. She caught B3cca and hit a belly-to-belly suplex, then another suplex for a nearfall at 1:00. She missed a Claymore Kick. B3cca hit a hard knee lift, then a doublestomp to the back as Megan was in the ropes. She did the split and posed and was booed. She hit Megan with a running kick to the side of the head for a nearfall. She hit another hard knee strike and got a nearfall, then some Helluva Kicks.

Megan connected on the Claymore Kick at 3:30. She put B3cca on her shoulders and slammed her to the mat, then hit a German Suplex and a leaping clothesline for a nearfall. B3cca hit a superkick and an OsCutter for a nearfall. Megan caught her and hit a bodyslam. She hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 6:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. B3cca hit a tornado DDT, then a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. They traded rollups. Bayne hit a running powerbomb for the pin. That was really good action.

Megan Bayne defeated B3cca at 9:14

* Backstage, LSG gave a pep-talk to his brother, Max, and Colton Charles, who have a tag title match coming up. Again, Colton looks a lot like Powerhouse Hobbs; he’s a big, visibly strong man. Max looks a lot like his brother. LSG left. Max assured Colton that he could trust him… I never doubted that, but now I’m not so sure!

6. “Sent2Slaughter” Danny Maff and Shawn Donovan vs. Colton Charles and Max St. Giovanni for the WrestlePro Tag Team Titles. I’ve noted this before, but Maff has not aged in two decades. Colton and Donovan opened, but MSG tagged himself in, which annoyed Charles. Shawn hit a delayed vertical suplex on MSG for a nearfall. Charles tagged back in at 2:00 to face Maff. Colton hit a big shoulder tackle and a bodyslam on the massive Maff. Charles and MSG worked over Maff in their corner and targeted his left arm. Donovan hit a back suplex on MSG at 5:00, and now the champs began working over Max, doing a wishbone snap of his legs. “Never a fun time,” Pete said.

Charles got a hot tag at 7:30 and hit some clotheslines and jab punches, then a Dusty Bionic Elbow. He hit a flipping neckbreaker on Donovan. He hit a double clothesline, then a chokeslam on Donovan, then a Vader Bomb at 9:00, and he was fired up. Max made a blind tag! Colton hit a spear and went for the pin, but the ref informed Colton he’s not the legal man. Colton and Max argued! Maff shoved Colton shoulder-first into the corner. Donovan hit a second-rope superplex, and Maff hit a frogsplash on Max! Donovan then covered MSG for the pin. Good match, and they built to that blind tag spot perfectly.

Shawn Donovan and Danny Maff defeated MSG and Colton Charles to retain the WrestlePro Tag Team Titles at 9:51.

* The champs left. Charles and MSG argued. (Where is Leon to settle this down?) Colton offered a handshake, but Max slapped him in the face, turned, and left! The crowd was aghast that MSG just did that!

* The 15-minute intermission was left in the replay, but of course, YouTube makes that easy to zip over. Three guys came to the ring, and they aren’t scheduled to be there. It is Alex Reiman and Jayden Mercer and Brandon Downey. All three wrestled on the show here nine days ago. They issued an open challenge to anyone in the back. Out came… “The Righteous” Dutch and Vincent! Vincent said, “The veil has been lifted and the Righteous have arrived at WrestlePro.” They accepted the challenge!

7. “The Righteous” Dutch and Vincent vs. Alex Reiman and Brandon Downey (w/Jayden Mercer). Vincent hit a bodyslam and a senton. They brawled to the floor. The youngsters beat up Vincent; the ref ordered Dutch back to his corner. They got back into the ring with the youngsters working over Vincent. (I thought this would already be over by now!) Reiman applied an ankle lock. Dutch got a hot tag at 4:00 and hit a splash in the corner, then a crossbody block, then a double shoulder tackle. He hit a Black Hole Slam. Jayden hopped on the ring apron, but they knocked him down. The Righteous hit “Orange Sunshine” (a team Sliced Bread move) for the pin. Adequate.

Dutch and Vincent defeated Alex Reiman and Brandon Downey at 5:05.

* Backstage, Rebecca J. Scott said she wants to erase Lady Frost from the women’s roster and become the next champion. We then saw an interview with Lady Frost, who described herself as “one pissed off, ice-cold bitch.”

8. Lady Frost vs. Rebecca J. Scott for the WrestlePro Women’s Title. They brawled out of the back and into the ring; we got a bell to officially begin at 00:17.They went back to the floor and traded punches at ringside. They got into the ring and Scott choked her in the ropes at 3:00. RJS tied her in the ropes and let go at the four-count. She hit a snap suplex and got a nearfall at 5:30. Frost got up and hit a clothesline and a German Suplex. They went back to the floor, with RJS mounting Frost and repeatedly punching her. The ref called for the bell! The women were surprised, but they kept brawling and had to be separated.

Lady Frost vs. Rebecca J. Scott went to a double count-out at 7:27/official time of 7:10; Frost retains the Women’s Title.

* Lady Frost got on the mic and challenged Rebecca to a ‘first blood’ match at the next show!

9. Max Caster vs. CPA for the WrestlePro Gold Title. Max won this belt nine days ago. He got on the mic and boasted about being champion. He referred to New Jersey as a “cesspool.” CPA grabbed the mic and did the “Yo… Yo… Yo… listen,” lines. Max charged at him, and we’re underway. Again, CPA just wrestled Satnam Singh on last week’s ROH episode. CPA hit a chop that sent Max flying to the floor, so they brawled at ringside. Back in the ring, CPA ripped off a button-down shirt, clotheslined Max to the floor, and they brawled some more. In the ring, Max threw his jacket into CPA’s face at 3:00 and stomped on him, and took control.

Max targeted the left knee and stomped on the leg as he kept CPA grounded. They traded punches, and CPA peeled off a second shirt at 6:00, and that popped the crowd. Of course, he has another one on underneath, and he hit some Polish Hammers. CPA hit his 1099 (comedy 619) and a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 7:30. He missed a second missile dropkick, and Max applied a Figure Four, and the crowd rallied for CPA, and CPA reached the ropes at 10:00.

Max got scissors and cut loose a top turnbuckle pad. He grabbed his belt but the ref confiscated it. Max jabbed CPA in the head with the scissors while the ref was putting the belt away! Anthony Bowens appeared at ringside and he tripped Max!! “We might need Jerry Lynn to talk to these two again!” Pete said. CPA peeled off yet another shirt, and he hit a second-rope Numbers Cruncher (DVD) for the pin! New champion! CPA regains the belt he lost to Matt Cardona (who immediately lost it to Max) just nine days ago. Bowens and CPA ‘scissored’ in the ring.

CPA defeated Max Caster to win the WrestlePro Gold Title at 12:51.

* CPA was about to head to the back when he was attacked by Fallah Bahh! Fallah is no longer wearing his face paint. He rolled CPA into the ring and beat him up, and he hit a Samoan Drop. It is not an exaggeration to say Fallah weighs twice as much as CPA. He hit the second-rope Bonazi Buttdrop to CPA’s chest! Bowens finally ran into the ring, but Bahh hit a spinning uranage on Anthony. Bahh hit a second Bonzai Buttdrop! Finally, some security ran in to back Fallah away. However, Bahh shoved them aside, and he hit a running splash into the corner to flatten CPA. Bahh set up for a third Bonzai Buttdrop, but his former teammate, Dark STG stormed to the ring and confronted him. STG hit a bodyslam on the big Bahh!

* We had a video package to set up the main event!

10. Killer Kross (w/Scarlett) vs. Richard Holliday. Richard came out first and said “Kevin” is a good friend of his, and he said that Kross has gotten soft. A huge pop for Kross and Scarlett. They brawled at the bell, and Pete noted that Kross won the Super Heavyweight Cup in Defy Wrestling 48 hours ago. Kross hit a snap suplex onto the thin mat at ringside at 1:00. He repeatedly stomped on Holliday as they brawled away from ringside and up into the (half-empty) bleachers. I thought this was a sellout, Pete? They brawled back down to the gym floor.

Kross threw a trash can at Holliday at 5:00. Holliday threw a chair at Kross: I hate that, especially being as they are brawling in the crowd. Holliday hit a piledriver on the steel ramp at 6:30. Holliday got on the mic. He picked up a phone and pretended he was talking to “Hunter,” and he said he would teach Kross a lesson for him. They finally got back into the ring at 8:00, where Richard mounted Kross and punched him. Kross got up and hit a powerbomb and got a nearfall. Holliday hit a chop block to the back of the knee at 9:30, and he stomped on Kross repeatedly.

Kross hit a German Suplex at 11:30, sending Holliday to the ropes. Richard snapped Kross’ neck over the top rope, and he hit repeated knee strikes to the spine. Holliday hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 13:00. Pete shouted that Holliday was showing “utter disrespect” by hitting that move. Holliday missed a top-rope elbow drop, and they were both down. They got on their knees and traded punches. Kross hit some running back elbows and a stunner, then a Saito Suplex at 15:30. “The Revolver” — the kids who lost to the Righteous after intermission — hit the ring, but Kross punched them to the floor. Holliday hit a low blow uppercut on Holliday, then one on the ref! The Revolver trio jumped in the ring and helped Holiday beat down Kross!

Scarlett hopped on the ring apron. Holliday said, “Take your ass to the back … bitch.” She slapped him in the face. He yanked her into the ring! The Righteous ran into the ring for the save before he could hit any moves on Scarlett. Scarlett hit a Canadian Destroyer on Reiman! She hit a punt kick on Holliday! Kross scooped up Holliday, ran across the ring, and slammed Holliday through a board in the corner and got the pin. A deep, satisfying finish; I didn’t mind the run-ins here.

Killer Kross defeated Richard Holliday at 18:59.

* Kross got on the mic and said he’s always about “creating moments” in the ring. He thanked the crowd for coming out. The Righteous got back into the ring, and it appears they are aligned, as they shook hands.

Final Thoughts: I’ll reiterate that this is a free show and there was a lot to like here. The main event really picked up once they got back into the ring after that fairly standard brawl in the crowd. That said, I’ll go with Santana-Oliver for best match, the main event for second, and Bayne-B3cca for third. I liked a lot here. I liked the setup for the breakup of Colton and MSG. I enjoy CPA’s comedy style, and I’m generally not a big fan of comedy in my wrestling. The scramble had two guys new to me and a couple I’ve only seen a handful of times, but that was a well-laid-out match.