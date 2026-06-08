TNA Impact rating: Did the Wicked Garden match deliver improved numbers?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 226,000 viewers for AMC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the previous week’s 195,000 viewership average. Impact finished with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.02 rating drawn by the prior week’s show.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. Impact ran against Game Two of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, which averaged 4.675 million viewers on ABC. Impact will also be opposed by Game Five on Thursday, but they lucked out in that Impact will not have to contend with the higher-rated NBA Finals games.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)