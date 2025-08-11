What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

August 11, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz

-Mike Santana vs. Eric Young

-Matt Cardona vs. John Skyler

-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson

-Frankie Kazarian hosts The King’s Speech talk show with guests TNA International Champion Steve Maclin and Jake Something

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on July 25, 2025, in Kingston, Rhode Island, at Ryan Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at the new start time of 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

