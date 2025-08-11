TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz
-Mike Santana vs. Eric Young
-Matt Cardona vs. John Skyler
-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson
-Frankie Kazarian hosts The King’s Speech talk show with guests TNA International Champion Steve Maclin and Jake Something
Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on July 25, 2025, in Kingston, Rhode Island, at Ryan Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at the new start time of 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
