WWE Smackdown preview: The card for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

-Carmelo Hayes and The Miz in action

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden.