AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show (Cincinnati reports needed)

August 11, 2025

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Hechicero vs. Nigel McGuinness vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Daniel Garcia in a four-way for a shot at IWGP World Heavyweight Championship held by Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will be taped on Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady Music Center. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

