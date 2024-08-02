WWE SummerSlam, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Austin Theory, Davey Boy Smith Jr., DeWayne Bruce, Takayuki Iizuka

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE SummerSlam will be held on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The ridiculously and needlessly long three-hour pre-show will stream at 3CT/4ET. Join me for my live review beginning with a pre-show match or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET as the show streams on Peacock. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The show features Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga for the WWE Tag Team Titles and the final push for SummerSlam. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for my live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Thursday in Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington. The show airs on TNT at the early start time of 4CT/5ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson. Yes, yet another Dot Net staffer birthday this week. And happy birthday to former Dot Net staffer Haydn Gleed, who will celebrate his birthday tomorrow.

-The final edition of NXT 2.0 aired on August 2, 2022.

-DeWayne Bruce is 62. He worked as Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker in WCW and was the head trainer at the WCW Power Plant.

-Takayuki Iizuka is 58.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) is 39.

-Austin Theory (Austin White) is 27.