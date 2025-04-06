AEW Dynasty polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show April 6, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS AEW Dynasty Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls AEW Dynasty Poll: Vote for the best match Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne for the AEW Women’s Championship Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet in a three-way for the AEW International Championship Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith for the AEW Tag Team Titles Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Copeland and FTR for the AEW Trios Titles Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Title Chris Jericho vs. Bandido in an ROH Championship vs. mask match Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight in an Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament match Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart in an Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament match Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe in an Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament match pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsaewaew dynasty
Be the first to comment