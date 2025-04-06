AEW Dynasty polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

AEW Dynasty Poll: Vote for the best match

Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne for the AEW Women’s Championship

Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet in a three-way for the AEW International Championship

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Copeland and FTR for the AEW Trios Titles

Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Title

Chris Jericho vs. Bandido in an ROH Championship vs. mask match

Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight in an Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament match

Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart in an Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament match