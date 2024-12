CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite “Holiday Bash” with Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Beast Mortos in C2 matches, Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Title, and more (39:00)…

Click here for the December 18 AEW Dynamite audio review.

