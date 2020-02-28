02/28 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett on the WrestleMania scenarios coming out of WWE Super Showdown, AEW Revolution predictions, NXT TV and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly and discuss the WrestleMania scenarios coming out of WWE Super Showdown, AEW Revolution predictions, NXT TV and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more (67:05)…

Click here for the February 28 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

