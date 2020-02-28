Bella Twins releasing a memoir

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE personalities Brie and Nikki Bella are teaming up to release a memoir. Incomparable will be released through Simon and Schuster on May 5. Read the official book description at Simonandschuster.com.

Powell’s POV: If you are hoping to get a copy, I suggest pre-ordering before Dot Net Co-Senior Staffer Will Pruett buys every copy for his secret Bella Twin vault.



