Reality of Wrestling “Glory 11” results: Vetter’s review of EK Prosper vs. AJ Francis in a steel cage match, Semsei vs. Richard Holliday for the ROW Legacy Title, Cappuccino Jones vs. Chandler Hopkins

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Glory 11”

May 23, 2026, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed live on YouTube.com



I’ve noted before that production values here are pretty top-notch, and the ring is well-lit. The refusal to use on-screen graphics here continues to baffle me.

1. Quentin Wynters vs. Vin Parker. Vin has competed in the nearby Rhodes Wrestling Association. Vin hit some armdrags. Wynters is taller and visibly stronger, and he hit some punches. Vin hit a dropkick. (The commentators are calling him Vin Park, not Parker. But it’s the same guy.) Wynters tied up Vin on the mat. Vin hit a Northern Lights Suplex at 4:00. Vin hit a top-rope crossbody block. He hit some clotheslines and a powerslam. Jossiah appeared on the apron, but Vin pushed him to the floor. Vin dove onto Jossiah on the floor! Wynters struck Vin from behind and threw him back into the ring. However, Vin hit a Jarrett-style Stroke faceplant for the pin!

Vin Park defeated Quentin Wynters at 6:57.

2. Daniel Alexandro vs. CJ Valor. Alexandro came to the ring and got booed. I’ve seen him here at least once. A nice pop for WWE ID prospect Valor. This is a rematch from the April show, as Valor won their first meeting. Valor knocked him down, so Alexandro stalled on the floor. Back in the ring. Daniel hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 2:00. Valor hit a punch to the jaw. Alexandro hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Valor hit a top-rope flying shoulder block! He hit a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex). He charged, but Alexandro caught him with a knee strike. However, Valor nailed a spinebuster for the pin!

CJ Valor defeated Daniel Alexandro at 5:34.

* Backstage, Taylor interviewed AJ Francis (w/House Money) about his steel cage match later. Francis said EK Prosper is being locked in the ring “with a silverback gorilla.” He glared at Quentin Wynters and commented that House Money has already made too many mistakes tonight. He said the air smells like “money, money, money.”

3. Will Austin vs. Zack “Zilla” Mason. Will Austin has a similar look to Austin Theory — bald with some new hair already coming in. They immediately traded punches, and they shoved the ref aside as they brawled. The ref called for more security to come in and separate them! The crowd chanted, “Let them fight!” It looked like we were going to get a bell and get underway, but Zack got free and attacked Austin again! The ref threw this out! However, promoter Booker T came out of the back and said, “OH, hell NO!” He said this will take place as a no-DQ match!

I started the clock here, as Austin hit a flip dive to the floor on Zack and some security guards. In the ring, Zack hit some German Suplexes. They again brawled to the floor and looped the ring. Zack is thicker and hit some hard chops. Austin shoved him face-first into the ring post at 3:30. In the ring, Austin hit a bodyslam and a stiff kick to the spine for a nearfall. He threw Mason head-first into a chair wedged in the corner at 6:00. Austin hit a top-rope corkscrew frog splash for a nearfall.

Mason fired back with an Exploder Suplex. Austin hit a German Suplex but Mason popped to his feet and hit a clothesline! Mason positioned a table in the ring. Austin hit a superkick. He trapped Mason’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face. Austin set up for a Frankensteiner, but Mason blocked it. Mason hit a second-rope powerbomb through the table for the pin. Good action.

Zack Mason defeated Will Austin at 8:43.

* Backstage, Taylor interviewed Richard Holliday. He said it’s his first time here in 2026, as he’s been busy being the top independent wrestler in the world today. His legacy just keeps growing and growing.

4. Mia Friday vs Simone Williams. Mia wore pink gear and a cowboy hat. Australian redhead Simone is taller and appears to be stronger. An intense lockup to open, and they traded basic reversals early on. Mia hit an enzuigiri, sending Simone to the floor at 2:30. Simone slammed Mia face-first on the ring apron, and she repeatedly stomped on Mia. In the ring, they traded punches, but Simone was in charge. Mia hit some faceplants and a running knee to the side of the head, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Simone hit a Dragon Suplex. Mia hit a springboard stunner for the pin!

Mia Friday defeated Simone Williams at 6:33.

* Mystii Marks ran into the ring and attacked Mia Friday, and was booed.

* Booker T and Queen Sharmell came to the ring. Booker T said the Glory Women’s Title has been vacated “due to circumstances out of our control.” A tournament will be held to crown a new champion. (I cannot figure out who was the champion. “Lady Bird” Monica Monroe was champion on the “Platinum” brand. Editor’s Note: It appears Gigi Rey held the title.)

5. “Motion” Sam Holloway and EJ Nduka vs. Erik Lockhart and Rhys Maddox for the ROW Tag Team Titles. I didn’t see the show when Sam and EJ won these belts. Worth reiterating that WWE ID prospect Sam is about 6’8″ and EJ is around 6’6″, so they tower over everyone. Nduka immediately pushed Lockhart into a corner. Erik tried some punches, but Nduka took his head off with a clothesline! Nduka hit an impressive delayed vertical suplex and a bodyslam. Sam tagged in at 1:30 and dropped Lockhart with just one heavy chop.

The champs tossed Erik up in the air, and he crashed back-first to the mat. What power! Maddox tagged in and battled Sam. From the apron, EJ nailed a slap that dropped Rhys! Rhys pushed Sam into EJ. EJ hit a Sliced Bread, but Sam kicked out at one. Rhys and Erik hit a team bodyslam, and they both covered Sam for a nearfall at 4:00. Rhys came off the top rope, but Sam caught him and hit a powerbomb for the pin. This is a dominating team!

“Motion” Sam Holloway and EJ Nduka defeated Erik Lockhart and Rhys Maddox to retain the ROW Tag Team Titles at 4:45.

* Backstage, Taylor interviewed EK Prosper. It’s his first-ever steel cage match! “AJ, I’m not afraid of you, dog, and I’m not afraid of House Money.”

6. Semsei vs. Richard Holliday for the ROW Legacy Title. Semsei, who carried his karate blades to the ring, has that karate-style look. They locked up, and Holliday knocked him down. He twisted Semsei’s left arm and was in control early on. Holliday hit a backbreaker over his knee at 2:00. Semsei hit a top-rope flying knife-edge chop and an axe kick to the back of the head for a nearfall at 3:30.

They traded chops and forearm strikes. Holliday hit a clothesline and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Semsei hit a uranage for a believable nearfall at 6:00. He put Richard on his shoulders and hit a DVD for a nearfall. While the ref was out of position, Holliday hit a low-blow uppercut (his Signature Move!) then the 2008 twisting suplex for the pin! New champion!

Richard Holliday defeated Semsei to win the ROW Legacy Title at 7:02.

7. Hans Steele vs. Jay Davis. Hans is a tall 1980s-style rocker with long, crazy uncombed hair. He was eliminated from the Rumble last month in just six seconds. A commentator joked that Hans is “a record holder” for that. They tied up, and Hans threw him to the mat. Jay repeatedly threw Hans to the mat, and he hit a clothesline. Davis hit a belly-to-belly suplex, and as I watch him move, I’ll make a comparison to former MLW champion Alex Kane. Davis hit a powerbomb for the pin. Short, but it didn’t feel like a squash, either.

Jay Davis defeated Hans Steele at 2:02.

8. Max Abrams vs. Clay Roberts. The WWE ID prospects are all using their WWE names now, so Mike Cunningham no longer exists. I’ve compared Clay to former NXT wrestler Oney Lorcan, and I’ll still go with that. Clay charged into the ring, and they immediately traded punches. Abrams hit some elbow drops. They brawled on the floor. Clay hit a slingshot elbow drop into the ring for a nearfall at 3:00. He hit a backbreaker over his knee and remained in charge.

Max got up and hit some punches. Clay locked in an abdominal stretch. Max hit some more punches and a clothesline, then a pump kick to the chest at 6:00. Max hit a flying back elbow and a running Blockbuster for a nearfall. He hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. In the ring, Clay clocked him with a hard spin kick out of nowhere for the pin!

Clay Roberts defeated Max Abrams at 7:38.

* Blake Troop came to the ring and celebrated with Clay, and they went to the back together. The commentators were confused as to why Clay and Blake were together.

* Backstage, Taylor tried to interview cowboy Chandler Hopkins, who just turned heel. I’ve said this before, but Hopkins looks a LOT like long-haired and bearded Jay White. Chandler said he listened to the fans who believed in him for 10 years, but that has changed. Today, Cappuccino Jones will “feel the wrath of the modern-day outlaw.”

9. Cappuccino Jones vs. Chandler Hopkins. The commentators discussed Hopkins’ “change in demeanor.” The heel commentator said Hopkins has “realized he doesn’t need these fans anymore.” Basic reversals early on, and Cap hit a dropkick that sent Hopkins to the floor at 1:30 to regroup. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Hopkins pushed the ref into the middle of the ring, then he hit a spin kick to Jones’ jaw and kept Cap grounded. Chandler hit a back suplex at 4:30 and tied him in a modified Texas Cloverleaf.

Cap hit a Mafia Kick and a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:00. They brawled on the floor. Hopkins grabbed Cap’s cup of coffee off a table and threw it in Cap’s face! The ref saw this and called for the bell! They rolled into the ring, and Hopkins repeatedly struck Cap across the back with a steel chair. The heel commentator said this assault was “fine” because the match was over.

Cappuccino Jones defeated Chandler Hopkins via DQ at 7:19.

10. Alex Ace vs. Hoka. I’ve seen Alex at least once before; he’s really tall (listed at 6’9″ and that seems legit), bald with a short beard, and has a permanent sneer on his face — he’s comparable to Doc Gallows in build. Ace attacked him from behind, and they brawled briefly on the floor. In the ring, Alex set up for a chokeslam, but Hoka blocked it. Hoka hit a Jackhammer suplex for the pin! Who saw that coming? “Just. Like. That!” a commentator shouted.

Hoka defeated Alex Ace at 1:32.

* Footage aired of EK Prosper beating AJ Francis to become the ROW champion. Lots of clips here — I presume they are setting up the cage now.

* Buck Gator came out of the back and spoke by the entrance. Buck wants to start a small business and wants feedback from the fans. This segment was going nowhere. I wound up fast-forwarding. Yeah, this is one of the worst stall jobs I’ve ever seen while a cage was being erected.

* This is a mesh cage, like a yard fence, NOT like the blue WWF cage that has thicker rods and beams.

11. EK Prosper vs. AJ Francis in a steel cage. Francis pushed EK to the mat and immediately tried to climb the cage to escape. EK crotched Francis on the top rope. EK hit a Lionsault Press. AJ caught EK coming off the turnbuckles, and he rammed Prosper back-first into the cage, then head-first into the cage. Francis wore Miami Dolphin-style white-and-teal gear. Francis hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 3:30! “From one AJ to another!” a commentator said.

Francis chokeslammed him against the cage, and he started to climb the cage. Prosper met him on the top rope, and they fought. Prosper powerbombed him down to the mat for a nearfall at 5:00! Francis got a hammer from his faction partners, but EK hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall! That earned a “Holy shit!” chant. EK went to escape the cage, but one of the House Money guys slammed the door in his face. AJ hit a spear for a believable nearfall. EK leapt off the top rope and hit a Canadian Destroyer for a believable nearfall. Prosper went for a top-rope moonsault press, but AJ struck him with the hammer! AJ exited the cage to win the match and the title!

AJ Francis defeated EK Prosper in a steel cage match to win the ROW Glory Title at 8:50.

* Big Luther came out of the back and stared at Francis! They are the same height, but Big Luther has a clear size advantage. Luther sidestepped and let Francis go to the back. No punches were thrown, but they kept glaring at each other.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. I admire the quality of the production, which makes these shows easy to see and take in. I don’t see a complete history of ROW’s roster, so I’m still unclear which woman has vacated a title belt; the commentators didn’t say. The main event was good enough for best match. Nothing really stands out — I’m not claiming anything here is must-see — but this was an entertaining two-and-a-half-hour show.

We had four WWE ID prospects in action here. I love a good big-man squash, and I think this Holloway/Nduka team takes off. I’ve said it before… but Nduka has had stints in NXT, MLW, and AEW, and I really can’t figure out why he hasn’t been able to stick around. He has a clear size and presence.

ROW has two “brands,” like WWE. The “Platinum” roster not in action tonight includes Zilla Fatu, Danny Limelight, and Lady Bird Monroe. I’ve never kept close attention to which wrestler is on which brand, which adds to my confusion over which woman has vacated her belt.