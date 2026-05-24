NJPW “Best of Super Juniors, Night 7” results (5/24): Vetter’s review of Nick Wayne vs. Jun Kasai, Titan vs. Robbie X, Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Kosei Fujita, Master Wato vs. Valiente Jr.

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Best of Super Juniors, Night 7”

May 24, 2026, in Kyoto, Japan, at KBS Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

Walker Stewart provided English commentary. This is a unique room, and I don’t recall seeing NJPW use it before. The walls and floor are a warm red; this might be a ballroom or a music hall. One wall has an ornate window or mural. (I seem to recall Anna Jay having a match from this room a couple of years ago. It’s such a unique background!) Also, fans are seated on cushioned chairs, not metal, folding chairs. So I doubt anyone gets whipped into rows of chairs tonight! It’s a one-level room, so the crowd of 500 is all on the floor.

* This year’s field has 20 competitors, divided into TWO blocks. Thus, each wrestler has nine tournament matches in a round-robin format. Wins are worth two points, and a (rare) tie is one point for each wrestler. The top TWO point-scorers in each Block will advance to a four-man playoff. As was the case on Friday, there is just the A Block in tournament action.

* As is tradition, there are no guardrails for the BoSJ.

* Before the show, Hiroyoshi Tenzan was shown limping toward the Japanese commentary table. Ooof, he looks to be in rough shape. The last time he wrestled for NJPW, I urged that he step away from the ring. I recall he announced an upcoming retirement match, but he should just skip it, based on what I’m seeing.

1. Toru Yano and Tetsuya Matsumoto vs. Daisuke Sasaki and Masatora Yasuda. The Young Lions opened. Yano and Daiki got in … and they each removed a corner pad before brawling. Matsumoto hit a sideslam on Sasaki at 4:30. Sasaki hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. He rolled Matsumoto over and tied in a crossface, and Matsumoto tapped out.

Daisuke Sasaki and Masatora Yasuda defeated Toru Yano and Tetsuya Matsumoto at 5:42.

2. “United Empire” Zane Jay and Jakob Austin Young vs. El Desperado and Tiger Mask. Desperado and Young opened. They went to the floor, and Young whipped him into the hard chairs — I guess I was wrong about that! In the ring, Zane worked over Desperado and applied a front guillotine choke. Desperado hit a suplex on Young. Tiger Mask tagged in at 4:30 and hit some roundhouse kicks on Young. Zane went to the top rope, but Desperado shook it, and Zane fell and got crotched in the corner. It allowed Tiger Mask to hit a top-rope double-underhook suplex on Zane, then a Tiger bomb on Young for a believable nearfall. Young applied a leg lock similar to Kosei Fujita’s Snare Trap, and Tiger Mask submitted.

“United Empire” Zane Jay and Jakob Austin Young defeated El Desperado and Tiger Mask at 7:09.

3. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Robbie Eagles and Ryohei Oiwa vs. “The Unbound Co.” Taiji Ishimori and Gedo. Gedo and Oiwa opened, and Ryohei tied him in a cravat. Gedo put him in a Figure Four leg lock. Ishimori got in and kept Oiwa tied up on the mat. Eagles entered at 3:30 and hit a huracanrana on Ishimori and a leg lariat to the jaw. Ishimori hit a handspring-back-spin kick. Gedo and Oiwa tagged back in. Oiwa blocked a Gedo Clutch. He cranked back on Gedo’s head on the mat, and Gedo tapped out. Basic.

“The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Robbie Eagles and Ryohei Oiwa defeated “The Unbound Co.” Taiji Ishimori and Gedo at 6:25.

4. Kushida and Yoh and Hyo vs. “House of Torture” Sho and Dick Togo and Yoshinobu Kanemaru. The HoT attacked, and we’re underway. Togo fought with Yoh on the floor. In the ring, Hyo hit a basement dropkick on Sho. Sho grabbed Hyo’s stupid stuffed cat and stomped on it, turning him babyface in my eyes. Walker was irate, however. The HoT stomped on Hyo and kept him in their corner. Kushida finally got a hot tag at 5:00, and he hit a basement dropkick on Kanemaru. Togo hit his knife-edge chop to Yoh’s groin, and he choked Yoh with a chain. Yoh rolled up Togo for the flash pin. The attempt at ‘comedy’ during this match didn’t work for me, and of course, the usual HoT shenanigans.

Kushida, Yoh, and Hyo defeated “House of Torture” Sho, Dick Togo, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru at 7:34.

5. Francesco Akira (w/Zane Jay) (4) vs. Daiki Nagai (0) in an A Block tournament match. Nagai hit a basement dropkick in the corner. Akira rolled to the floor and called for a timeout, but Nagai hit a running shotgun dropkick on him, and they looped the ring. Akira hit a snap suplex onto the thin mat at ringside at 2:00. Back in the ring, Akira tried a cocky, one-footed cover, a bodyslam, and a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Akira tied Daiki in a Boston Crab, but Nagai reached the ropes. Francesco hit some chops and had dominated the action.

Nagai hit a Pounce at 4:30! He hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, he hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Akira hit a double stomp to the chest. He snapped Daiki’s throat across the ropes and got a nearfall at 6:30. Nagai got up, and they traded forearm strikes. Nagai hit a DDT. He set up for a dive, but Zane blocked him, so Nagai dove onto Zane at 9:00! Akira brought Daiki back into the ring and hit a swinging neckbreaker for a believable nearfall.

Nagai hit a spinebuster, and he applied a Boston Crab, but Akira reached the ropes at 11:00. Nagai missed his Dynamite Kid-style flying headbutt. Akira hit a buzzsaw kick to the head. Akira got in his face and yelled, so Daiki spat on him! This angered Akira, who repeatedly rammed Daiki’s head into the mat. Francesco hit the Fireball (running double knees to the back of the head) for the pin. Shockingly (and unnecessarily?) long, as I never once thought Akira was losing here. At 3-3, Akira remains in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Francesco Akira (6) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) at 13:28.

6. Master Wato (6) vs. Valiente Jr. (4) in an A Block tournament match. Valiente Jr’s match looks like something Templario would wear, with a large cross in the middle. Some basic reversals early on. They both missed dropkicks and had a standoff at 1:00. Wato hit a running headscissors takedown. Valiente hit a flip dive to the floor, crashing on Wato. In the ring, Wato hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 3:30.

Valiente hit a superkick. Wato got his double-arm seatbelt cover for a nearfall at 5:30. Valiente Jr. hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Valiente hit another superkick, but Wato hit a scoop Tombstone Piledriver. Wato hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for the pin! I’m surprised, largely because I thought Valiente needed a win. At 4-2, Wato is on track for a playoff spot.

Master Wato (8) defeated Valiente Jr. (4) at 7:19.

7. Ryusuke Taguchi (6) vs. Kosei Fujita (4) in an A Block tournament match. Taguchi charged at the bell and got a few rollups in the first 30 seconds, so Kosei rolled to the floor to regroup. They both ran to the back, then returned to the ring, with Kosei chasing Taguchi. Taguchi hit a buttbump on the floor. In the ring, Taguchi tied him in a cross-armbreaker at 4:30. He switched to an ankle lock, but Fujita immediately got to the ropes. They stood up and traded forearm strikes. Taguchi hit an enzuigiri. Fujita got a rollup with a handful of tights for the pin. Fujita was the heel and was lightly booed several times tonight. Fujita needed the win to get back to 3-3.

Kosei Fujita (6) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi (6) at 6:23.

8. Robbie X (4) vs. Titan (10) in an A Block tournament match. Titan is the last undefeated wrestler in the field. They are both members of the Unbound Co. and traded a fist bump before locking up. Quick reversals and a standoff. Robbie hit a springboard twisting press to the floor on Titan at 2:00. In the ring, Robbie hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Titan dove through the ropes and barreled onto Robbie at 4:30. In the ring, Titan hit a springboard frog splash for a nearfall.

Titan tied him in a Trailer Hitch leg lock, but Robbie immediately got to the ropes. Robbie hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall at 6:30. Titan hit a leg lariat to the jaw, and they were both down. They kipped up at the same time and traded forearm strikes. Robbie hit a Pele Kick in the corner. Titan tied him in a Tree of Woe, hit a double stomp to the chest, and got a nearfall at 10:30. He immediately went back to a Trailer Hitch leg lock. Titan switched to a Muta Lock, but Robbie eventually got to the ropes at 12:00.

Titan hit a DDT. Robbie tied up Titan’s head and cranked back on it. He stood up and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 13:30. Robbie missed the X Express (Phoenix Splash). Titan nailed a top-rope double stomp to the chest for a believable nearfall. They traded rollups. Robbie hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall. He nailed the X Express for the pin! That match will be one of the top five non-main events of this tournament. Robbie X hasn’t won often, but his matches have all really stood out.

Robbie X (6) defeated Titan (10) at 15:28.

9. Jun Kasai (6) vs. Nick Wayne (6) in an A Block tournament match. Wayne came out first; he hit a flip dive as Jun approached the ring, and we’re underway! Jun hit a snap suplex onto a folded chair on the floor! Jun whipped a chair at Wayne’s head. (So unnecessary). They got in the ring (I think we actually got a bell while they were on the floor), and Jun was in charge, as he repeatedly punched Nick in the forehead. Jun hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 4:00. Stewart noted this is a first-time-ever meeting. Wayne hit a flying back elbow, and he was fired up.

Wayne hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall — there is the 5:00 call, so the bell did sound while they were fighting on the floor. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Jun hit a thudding headbutt and a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 6:30. Kasai got a bundle of cooking skewers and jabbed them in the top of Nick Wayne’s head! Ouch! Wayne hit a spin kick, even with the skewers in his head! He pulled the remaining ones out. They rolled to the floor, and Wayne put Jun on a hard table. He hit a top-rope frog splash onto Jun at 9:30, with them both crashing through the table.

They both got back into the ring before a count-out. Jun had a demented look on his face. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Wayne kissed him on the mouth and hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall, and they were both down at 11:30. Walker said that kiss was trying to create “an element of surprise.” Jun blocked Wayne’s World and got a backslide for a nearfall. He hit a Jay Driller for a believable nearfall. Jun ran the ropes to pick up speed. He hit a clothesline, but Wayne kicked out immediately. Jun put on his goggles and hit a frog splash for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Jun kissed Wayne on the lips and hit another Jay Driller for the pin. Really good action.

Jun Kasai (8) defeated Nick Wayne (6) at 13:55.

* Jun got on the mic and called Nick “a fierce rival,” and they bowed to each other.

* Jun went to the back and spoke to the camera. (I was still typing so I hadn’t turned it off yet!) Francesco Akira attacked him and tied a shirt around Jun’s neck.

Final Thoughts: Robbie X vs. Titan was a really sharp, standout match and earns match of the night. I really have seen a few Jun Kasai matches because I’m not a fan of death matches. I said this the other day, that I’m amused he is ignoring refs and fighting his style of matches, regardless of the rules. And I’ll reiterate that I’m far more bothered by a chair thrown at the head of a young man not old enough to buy alcohol, more than I’m concerned about the skewers being planted in his skull. Nagai-Akira just didn’t need to go that long, but it takes third.

Taguchi-Kosei was a rare dud. I wanted Kosei to raise Taguchi to his level and have a serious match that we know Taguchi can actually have. Instead, Taguchi dragged Kosei down to his level of juvenile humor. We had chases around the ring and Taguchi’s butt coming out. They wisely kept it short if they weren’t going to have a serious wrestling match.

One of my NJPW pet peeves is the inconsistency of the rules. On Saturday, El Desperado and Sho fought on the floor for more than four minutes before they finally got into the ring and we got the bell. Tonight, the bell just randomly went off as they were on the floor to make this official. We shouldn’t have had a bell until they were both in the ring. All I’m asking for is some consistency!

We’re two-thirds of the way through the tournament! Titan remains on top at 10 points, while Master Wato and Jun Kasai are right behind at 8 points. Five others are at 3-3 (6 points). After two off-days, the tournament resumes Wednesday with the B Block in action, headlined by Taiji Ishimori vs. Francesco Akira. Because of scheduling issues, the Kasai-Akira match in the A Block will also take place on Wednesday.