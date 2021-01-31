Dot Net Awards 2020: Vote for the Best Female Wrestler January 31, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Dot Net Awards 2020: Vote for the Best Female Wrestler Io Shirai Bayley Sasha Banks Deonna Purrazzo Asuka Charlotte Flair Rhea Ripley Riho Candice LeRae Taya Valkyrie Tessa Blanchard Bianca Belair Thunder Rosa Dakota Kai Becky Lynch Shayna Baszler Meiko Satomura Sereena Deeb Kay Lee Ray Mercedes Martinez Ember Moon Raquel Gonzalez Shotzi Blackheart Jordynne Grace Kairi Sane Britt Baker Natalya Mia Yim/Reckoning Mayu Iwatani Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com) pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsaewimpact wrestlingmlwnjpwnwanxtnxt ukpro wrestlingrohwwe
