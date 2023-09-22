What's happening...

Matt Riddle released by WWE

September 22, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Matt Riddle announced Friday that he is no longer with WWE.

Powell’s POV: Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Riddle was released on Friday around 5ET. Riddle has not appeared on a WWE event since the incident at JFK Airport earlier this month when he accused a Port Authority police officer of “sexually assault” and “harassment” in an online post.

