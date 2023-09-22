Matt Riddle released by WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Matt Riddle announced Friday that he is no longer with WWE.

Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon 🤙 pic.twitter.com/fpuQkIJAFx — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 22, 2023

Powell’s POV: Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Riddle was released on Friday around 5ET. Riddle has not appeared on a WWE event since the incident at JFK Airport earlier this month when he accused a Port Authority police officer of “sexually assault” and “harassment” in an online post.