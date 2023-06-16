WWE announces seven new live events

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce seven new live events.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 23.

The schedule includes:

– Saturday, August 26: WWE Supershow – Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

– Sunday, August 27: WWE Supershow –Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala.

– Friday, Sept. 1: SmackDown®– GIANT Center in Hershey, Penn.

– Monday, Sept. 4: Raw®– Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

– Friday, Sept. 8: SmackDown – TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

– Monday, Sept. 11: Raw – The Scope in Norfolk, Va.

– Monday, Nov. 6: Raw – Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, ROH, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.