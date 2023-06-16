WWE Payback set for Labor Day weekend in Pittsburgh

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce that WWE Payback will be held on Saturday, September 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 16, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WWE Payback will take place Saturday, September 2 from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. It marks the first premium live event to emanate from Pittsburgh in five years. WWE Payback will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

Tickets for WWE Payback go on sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. ET via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit:

https://www.wwe.com/wwepayback2023-presale-registration .

In addition, WWE Payback Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location at https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/payback-tickets or by calling 1-855-346-7388, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. The WWE Payback Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more.

Powell’s POV: It appears to be another crowded holiday weekend, as AEW is also expected to hold its annual All Out show on September 3. It’s unclear whether NXT will have its own PLE that weekend.