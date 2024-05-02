ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. “The Qrown” Leonis Khan and Maximus Khan in a Proving Ground match

-“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean

-Toa Liona in action

-Nyla Rose in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).