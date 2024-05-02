What's happening...

ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

May 2, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. “The Qrown” Leonis Khan and Maximus Khan in a Proving Ground match

-“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean

-Toa Liona in action

-Nyla Rose in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

