What's happening...

12/08 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 185): Ian Riccaboni on ROH Final Battle, ROH going on hiatus, his status with the company, his future, what inspired him to raise funds for LGBTQ causes, the origins of his Happy Wrestling slogan

December 8, 2021

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ian Riccaboni discussing Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event, ROH going on hiatus, his future, his status with the company, what inspired him to raise funds for LGBTQ causes, the origins of his Happy Wrestling slogan, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 185) and guest Ian Riccaboni.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.