12/08 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 185): Ian Riccaboni on ROH Final Battle, ROH going on hiatus, his status with the company, his future, what inspired him to raise funds for LGBTQ causes, the origins of his Happy Wrestling slogan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ian Riccaboni discussing Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event, ROH going on hiatus, his future, his status with the company, what inspired him to raise funds for LGBTQ causes, the origins of his Happy Wrestling slogan, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 185) and guest Ian Riccaboni.

