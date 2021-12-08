Blackjack Lanza dead at age 86

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Blackjack Lanza (John Lanza) died at age 86. Jim Ross announced the news of Lanza’s passing on Wednesday (read below). The cause of death was not revealed.

Powell’s POV: Lanza teamed with Blackjack Mulligan to win the WWWF Tag Titles, and he also won the AWA Tag Titles with Bobby Duncum. Lanza won additional singles and tag title during his lengthy career. He worked as an agent for WWE for many years once his in-ring career was finished. In fact, he was the man in charge of the first pro wrestling event that I attended, an AWA spot show in the early eighties. My condolences to his family and friends.