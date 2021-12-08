NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the NXT WarGames fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 590,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 637,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 48th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from week’s .15 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The numbers are disappointing coming out out of Sunday’s NXT WarGames event and given the hype around Johnny Gargano’s show-closing speech. The show also featured the return of an overrun, which was scrapped while the first season of “Chucky” aired after NXT. A pair of NBA games on TNT led Tuesday’s cable ratings.