NXT WarGames poll results for best match and letter grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT WarGames event received a majority B grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 39 percent of the vote.

-53 percent of the voters gave Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller in a WarGames match the best match of the night honors. Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade vs. Mandy Rose, Dakota Kai, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne in a WarGames match finished second with 23 percent of the vote, and Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner for the NXT Tag Titles finished a close third with 20 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B- grade in my audio review on Sunday night and felt that the men’s WarGames match was the best match, and the NXT Tag Title match was a pleasant surprise. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.