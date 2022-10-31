What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

October 31, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-NXT Champion Bron Breakker appears

-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose celebrates one year as champion

-Grayson Waller vs. R-Truth

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

