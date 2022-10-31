WWE Raw in Dallas (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Koji Kanemoto, Edge, George Wells, Bob Geigel, Ron Slinker, Paul Orndorff

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center with the Halloween edition. The show includes a Brock Lesnar appearance and the brand’s final push for Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Dallas, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, and Friday’s live AEW Rampage in Atlantic City. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Koji Kanemoto is 56 today.

-Edge (Adam Copeland) turned 49 on Sunday.

-George Wells turned 75 on Saturday.

-The late Bob Geigel died on October 30, 2014 at age 90.

-The late Ron Slinker was born on October 30, 1945. He died of a liver disorder at age 62 on March 28, 2008.

-The late Paul Orndorff was born on October 29, 1949. He died on July 1, 2021 following a battle with dementia.