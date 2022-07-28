7/28 NXT UK TV results: Gibbons’ review of Ilja Dragunov vs. Wolfgang for the NXT UK Championship, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Mark Andrews and Wild Boar for the NXT Tag Titles, Blair Davenport vs. Amale

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed July 28, 2022 on WWE Network and Peacock

The broadcast team was Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness…

Mark Andrews and Wild Boar made their entrance ahead of their attempt to bring the NXT UK Tag Team Championship back to the UK brand… Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs made their entrance…

1. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Mark Andrews and Wild Boar for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship. Boar and Andrews enjoyed the better of the opening moments by isolating Jensen. Jensen got the tag to Briggs and leap frogged over Boar a couple of times. Briggs and Jensen then hit a double shoulder block and sent Boar outside.

Now the champions controlled Andrews for a number of minutes. They used a succession of strikes and jaw holds to keep Andrews on the canvas. Briggs lifted Andrews up for a stalling suplex and tossed him towards Jensen but Andrews countered with a Stundog Millionaire. Andrews got the hot tag and Boar attacked Briggs. Boar hit the senton for a close two count.

Jensen tagged in but failed to turn the tide of the match. Boar hit the frogsplash and very nearly won it. Briggs and Andrews came in. Briggs went for the vertical suplex but Andrews again countered with Stundog Millionaire. Andrews missed the Fall to Pieces, allowing Briggs & Jensen to hit the High & Low combination to retain the championships.

Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeated Mark Andrews and Wild Boar to retain the NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Gibbons’ Opinion: NXT UK Tag Team Championship added some much needed sense of chaos to both shows. It has also given Andrews & Boar something to fight for as the aim to bring the belts ‘home’. They failed on this occasion. A rematch with a gimmick would be cool if it was in Cardiff but it doesn’t look like WWE has any interest in involving its UK brand in the festivities surrounding its first UK stadium show in 30 years.

Tyler Bate gave an interview and told Trent Seven that he had broken his heart…

A press conference was held between Meiko Satomura and Sarray ahead of their NXT UK Women’s Championship match next week…

Amale made her entrance. Blair Davenport entered the BT Sport Studios…

2. Amale vs. Blair Davenport. Davenport worked the headlock but Amale sent her to the ropes and met her with a heavy strike. Amale sent Davenport to the corner and went for her running kick early but Davenport evaded.

With the action on the outside, Amale sent Davenport into the barricade but – again – missed the running kick. Davenport dragged her to the ringside floor and took things back inside. Davenport worked the arm and shoulder and stayed on top. The match swung back and forth for a few moments.

Davenport missed a stomp which seemed to trigger her old injury. Amale hit a bulldog for a close fall. Amale hit the German suplex and finally nailed the running corner kick. Amale went for the Hope Breaker but Davenport rolled her up. Amale kicked out but was met with Davenport’s flash knee to the jaw and Falcon Arrow for the win…

Blair Davenport defeated Amale in 5:53

Gibbons’ Opinion: Decent match that did its job to remind us that Davenport is ahead of the rest of the competition in the NXT UK women’s division. Fully expect her to meet Satomura after her contest with Sarray.

Sha Samuels was met by more people demanding their winnings from him. A penniless Samuels resorted to giving people the clothes off his back…

A vignette hyped the appearance of Chase U on NXT UK next week. We also got confirmation of Rohan Raja vs. Oliver Carter for next week…

Wolfgang made his entrance for his NXT UK Championship match against Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov entered the arena…

3. Ilja Dragunov vs. Wolfgang for the NXT UK Championship. The two locked up and jostled for the upper hand. Dragunov kept Wolfgang at bay with a side headlock. Wolfgang hit a shoulder tackle but Dragunov took him back down with a headlock takedown.

Dragunov went to lift Wolfgang but his back seemed to give way. Wolfgang hit a couple of strikes and sent Dragunov to the corner but the champion popped back out and hit a knee strike.

Wolfgang sent Dragunov back-first into the corner. Wolfgang targeted the back with strikes. He put on a clutch submission. Wolfgang seemed reluctant to fully exploit the injured back of Dragunov but still controlled him.

Dragunov fought back with some slaps. The champion hit the ropes but crumbled to the canvas due to his back pain. Wolfgang reluctantly sent Dragunov into the corner. Dragunov went for a bodyslam but couldn’t lift Wolfgang. Wolfgang went back to targeting the back.

Dragunov rallied with a knee in the corner and then one from the top rope. Dragunov unleashed back elbows to the jaw of his opponent. Wolfgang hit a big clothesline and then a torture rack slam. Wolfgang went for the vertical suplex but Dragunov rolled him up and hit a forearm. Wolfgang kicked out on 2 1/2. Dragunov hit the top rope senton but was in too much pain to get the pin.

Wolfgang hit his Caber Toss Suplex but Dragunov kicked out. Wolfgang went for the rolling spear but Dragunov met him with a knee. Dragunov finally managed to hit the bodyslam. Dragunov hit Torpedo Moscow for the win…

Ilja Dragunov defeated Wolfgang in 15:57 to retain the NXT UK Championship.

Gibbons’ Opinion: This was a fun match that was fitting for a NXT UK Championship contest. Dragunov again brought great intensity to his match. I must admit I never fully expected Wolfgang to win this match. It is interesting to see where Dragunov goes from here. I feel that either Trent Seven or Tyler Bate will be his next credible challenger. But you’d imagine their rivalry will go longer than we can expect to wait for our next Dragunov match.