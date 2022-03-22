WWE Raw viewership for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 38

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.769 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.7 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .50 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.48 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.778 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.870 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.659 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, first, and second respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The March 22, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.861 million viewers and a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the night after WWE Fastlane.