Killer Kross gets a new name in WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Killer Kross will use the name Karrion Kross in WWE. The company released a new t-shirt using the Karrion Kross name following his debut on last night’s NXT television show. For a look at the shirt featuring the new name, visit Shop.WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Karrion my wayward son. Now that we have that out of the way, it’s no surprise that Kross had to drop the “Killer” name in WWE. I like the new first name. Feel differently? Give it a couple months and it will probably become second nature like most WWE names (Shorty G remains an exception).



