NXT TV preview: Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream, three Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament matches, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show, which will be broadcast live from Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream.

-Kushida vs. Tony Nese in an A Block Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match.

-Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas in an A Block Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match.

-El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Jack Gallagher in a B Block Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match.

-Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

