Impact Wrestling TV preview: Tournament final, three additional matches set for Tuesday’s AXS TV show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-Ace Austin vs. Trey (Miguel) in the finals of the No. 1 contender to the Impact Championship tournament.

-TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Dez and Wentz to become No. 1 contenders to the Impact Tag Titles.

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Kylie Rae and Susie.

-Chase Owens vs. Rohit Raju.

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET and typically has a replay at 10CT/11ET.



