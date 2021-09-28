WWE Raw viewership for the night after Extreme Rules

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.709 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.793 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .49 rating.

Powell’s POV: Monday Night Football featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles delivered 12.901 million viewers for ESPN. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.818 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.714 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.596 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished seventh, eighth, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The September 28, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.822 million viewers for the night after WWE Clash of Champions.