NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a cage fight.

-Kushida vs. Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas in a Triple Threat tiebreaker to determine the A Block winner of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament.

-Adam Cole will have a live negotiation with William Regal regarding Velveteen Dream.

-Charlotte Flair and a partner of her choosing vs. Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai.

