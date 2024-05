IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor has been called up to serve in the same capacity on WWE Smackdown. Taylor announced via Instagram that Mike Rome will be taking over her role on NXT.

Powell’s POV: Rome has yet to comment on the move. While I’m happy for Taylor, I’m also pleased to see that Rome is staying with the company.