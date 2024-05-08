WWE Speed – Apollo Crews vs. Ivar

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Apollo Crews vs. Ivar in a semifinal tournament match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed:@Ivar_WWE and @WWEApollo make their #WWESpeed debuts in the No.1 Contender Tournament! Who will advance to the WWE Speed Semifinals?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/CVufcLp26Z — WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2024

Powell’s POV: The winner of the four-team tournament will earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Ricochet. Next week’s match features Tyler Bate vs. Berto in the other semifinal match. The winner will face Ivar in the finals in two weeks. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media.