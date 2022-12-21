NXT TV preview: The lineup for the final edition of 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship.
-Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh
-The Drew Gulak Invitational
-Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James in the Battle for the Bar
-Lyra Valkyria vs. Lash Legend
-Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid vs. Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade
-Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade
-Scrypts vs. Ikemen Jiro
Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT television showwas taped last Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
