NXT TV preview: The lineup for the final edition of 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship.

-Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh

-The Drew Gulak Invitational

-Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James in the Battle for the Bar

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Lash Legend

-Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid vs. Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade

-Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

-Scrypts vs. Ikemen Jiro

Powell's POV: Tuesday's NXT television show was taped last Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center.