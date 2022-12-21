AEW Dynamite in San Antonio (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Mauro Ranallo, Otis, Primo Colon, Biff Busick

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum. The show includes “Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in a No DQ match in the fifth match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mauro Ranallo is 53.

-Primo Colon (Eddie Colon Coates) is 40.

-Biff Busick (Christopher Girard) is 37. He worked as Oney Lorcan in NXT.

-Otis (Niko Bogojevic) is 31.