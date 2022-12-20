12/20 Moore’s NXT audio review: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen for the NXT Tag Titles, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom, Cora Jade vs. Nikkita Lyons, Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen for the NXT Tag Titles, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom, Cora Jade vs. Nikkita Lyons, Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez, and more (40:53)…

Click here for the December 20 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.