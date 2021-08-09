WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership opposite the Tokyo Olympics for the final time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.169 million viewers for Fox, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The number is up from the previous episode’s 2.043 million final viewership count (and up from the 2.047 million overnight number that was released on Saturday).

Powell’s POV: Smackdown performed well against the Tokyo Olympics, which delivered over nine million viewers for NBC on Friday night. The July 23 edition of Smackdown was the last show before the Tokyo Olympics and delivered 2.310 million viewers and a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demo. Smackdown will now be opposed by NFL preseason games for the next few weeks.