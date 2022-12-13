WWE Raw rating for the show featuring a pair of No. 1 contenders matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.472 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.536 million average. Raw delivered a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.41 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.482 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.547 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.388 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished seventh, eighth, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The December 13, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.574 million viewers and a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic.