NXT Deadline poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT Deadline event received a majority B grade from 47 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 36 percent of the vote.

-55 percent of our voters gave Carmelo Hayes vs. McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Axiom in an Iron Survivor Challenge the best match of the night honors. “Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the NXT Tag Team Titles finished second with 20 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade. The Iron Survivor Challenge matches were pleasant surprises, and the NXT Tag Title match was a blast. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. The results of our ROH Final Battle polls will be out tomorrow morning.