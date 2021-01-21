NXT announces replacement team for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT has announced that Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher are replacing the team of Ashante Adonis and Desmond Troy in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Powell’s POV: Ciampa and Thatcher will face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in the first round of the tournament. The winners will meet Adam Cole and Roderick Strong in the quarterfinals. This explains the mutual respect that was shown after Thatcher defeated Ciampa in the Fight Pit on Wednesday night’s television show.