Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 41 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote.

-60 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows vs. Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin, while Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan in a Barbed Wire Massacre match finished second with 14 percent of the vote. Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju for the X Division Championship finished third with 12 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B- grade. I agreed with the majority of the readers when it came to the main event being the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, and pay-per-view events.