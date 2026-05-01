WWE Backlash lineup: The card for next weekend’s PLE, first hour to be simulcast on ESPN2

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Saturday, May 9, in Tampa, Florida, at the Benchmark International Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn for the U.S. Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

-Asuka vs. Iyo Sky

-Danhausen and a partner vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

Powell’s POV: WWE added the U.S. Title match and the tag team match on Friday’s Smackdown. The first hour will simulcast on ESPN2. Join me for my live review of Backlash as the full event streams on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and Netflix internationally at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).