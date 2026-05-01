WWE Smackdown preview: Title match and a funeral advertised for next week’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Gunther explains why he attacked Cody Rhodes

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. “Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid

-The Gingerbread Man’s funeral

Powell’s POV: Have some tissues nearby. They may come in handy if WWE continues to bombard us with mediocre comedy segments. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).