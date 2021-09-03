WWE 205 Live preview: Three singles matches set for tonight’s show (no spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Joe Gacy vs. Josh Briggs.

-Xyon Quinn vs. Andre Chase.

-Ameri Miller vs. Cora Jade.

Powell’s POV: WWE is actually straying from its usual formula of having two singles matches by having three matches tonight. Plus, it’s a rare appearance for female wrestlers on the show. 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members.