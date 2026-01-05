NXT wrestler announces her departure

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brinley Reece (Breanna Ruggiero) ended her three-year run with NXT. Reece took to social media to announce her decision. “After three years, I am officially closing my chapter wrestling at WWE,” she wrote. “This decision came after navigating personal health challenges and a serious injury that required surgery last year. It wasn’t an easy choice, but it was a necessary one — choosing my health, my body, and my future first. That choice alone has been one of the most powerful lessons this journey gave me.” Read her full statement below or via her Instagram page.

Powell’s POV: Ruggiero? Didn’t Chris Jericho search for one of those on that Monster Hunt show on Travel Channel? Oh, that’s Rougarou. Lame jokes aside, Reece underwent shoulder surgery last May and never returned to the ring. She appeared on NXT television and was on the Evolve show before her surgery.

Reece was the captain of the Acrobatics & Tumbling team at Sacramento State. She took part in a WWE tryout during SummerSlam weekend in 2022 and was signed by the company. I can’t blame anyone who decides the physical toll that pro wrestling takes on the body isn’t for them. Here’s wishing “the chipper cheerleader” the best with life after pro wrestling.

