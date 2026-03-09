Dot Net Members’ Exclusive – Powell’s Bonus Blog: AEW Collision thoughts on the show’s improvement, FTR facing The Rascalz, Thekla’s odd promo, the wrong team won a squash match

CategoriesDot Net Notebook JASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Congratulations to Private Party for winning phony prize money that didn’t make me care about the match any more than I would have had there not been a prize for winning.

-Tommaso Ciampa was hotter than he’s been in years when he debuted in AEW. Things were really looking up when Ciampa won the TNT Title. Unfortunately, he lost it two weeks later, and now he had to put over Daniel Garcia, who is somehow no better off in the Death Riders than he was when he had Matt Menard as his weird hanger-on. I have mixed feelings about Ciampa turning on Mark Briscoe in the post-match angle…

