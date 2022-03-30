AEW Dynamite in Columbia (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Ron Garvin, Mike “IRS” Rotunda, Zach Gowen, Trent Beretta, Sadie Gibbs, SD Jones

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. The show includes Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. Jake Barnett, who normally covers Dynamite, will be covering Smackdown on Friday so that I can cover the ROH Supercard of Honor event. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Columbia, South Carolina, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown and all over WrestleMania weekend events in Dallas. If you are attending one of these shows or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 35 percent of the vote. A finished second with 32 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 38 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 32 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ron Garvin (Roger Barnes) is 77.

-Mike “IRS” Rotunda is 64. He is the father of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.

-Zach Gowen is 39.

-Trent (Greg Marasciulo) is 35.

-Sadie Gibbs is 30.

-SD Jones (Conrad Efraim) was born on March 30, 1945. He died after suffering a stroke at age 63 on October 26, 2008.