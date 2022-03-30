What's happening...

“Young Rock” season two, episode three viewership count, plus “Judge Steve Harvey” numbers with Jonny Fairplay, Ronnie Gossett, and a Scott Steiner video

March 30, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The second edition of “Young Rock” delivered 2.069 million viewers for NBC in Tuesday’s ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The viewership count was down from the previous show’s 2.316 million viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s “Young Rock” drew a 0.34 in the adults 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.42 rating in the same demo. ABC’s “Judge Steve Harvey” episode with Jonny Fairplay, Ronnie Gossett, and a Scott Steiner video delivered 3.264 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demo.

