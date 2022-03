CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Cameron Grimes vs. A-Kid vs. Roderick Strong in a second chance qualifier for the ladder match for the NXT North American Title, Imperium vs. LA Knight and MSK, Bodhi Hayward vs. Von Wagner, Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile, and more (37:59)…

Click here for the March 29 NXT 2.0 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.